Team Shroud capture 100 Thieves' Valorant tourney

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:31 IST
Team Shroud capture 100 Thieves' Valorant tourney

Team Shroud swept Team TimTheTatman 2-0 on Tuesday to claim the championship of the 100 Thieves Invitational, a closed-beta Valorant tournament. The eight teams were divided into two groups of four for the opening round-robin stage. The top two teams from each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches consisted of a single map except for the final, which was best-of-three.

The final saw Team Shroud defeat Team TimTheTatman 13-5 on Haven and 13-5 on Split. The winning team consisted of Michael "shroud" Grzesiek, Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham, Keven "AZK" Lariviere, Braxton "Brax" Pierce and Spencer "Hiko" Martin. The runner-up squad was made up of Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar, Lucas "Mendo" Hakansson, Jake "Poach" Brumleve, Erik "fl0m" Flom and Brandon "Ace" Winn.

In the semifinals, Team TimTheTatman edged Team Nadeshot 13-11 on Bind, and Team Shroud got past Team summit1g 13-10 on Bind. Team summit1g had been the only team to go undefeated in the group stage, finishing 3-0 in Group B -- albeit with a forfeit victory against Team DrDisrespect. According to Liquipedia.net, Team DrDisrespect (0-3) did not show up to any of its scheduled matches.

Team summit1g posted a 13-6 victory over Team Nadeshot (2-1) on Bind and a 13-3 triumph over Team Yassuo (1-2) on Haven. In Group A, Team Shroud and Team TimTheTatman tied for first at 2-1, but Team Shroud won the tiebreaker with a plus-13 score differential to Team TimTheTatman's minus-1.

Team TimTheTatman had won the first head-to-head meeting with Team Shroud 13-11 on Bind before earning a 13-7 win over Team Courage (1-2) on Haven, but Team Ninja (1-2) routed Team TimTheTatman 13-4 on Split. Team Shroud responded to their opening loss by defeating Team Ninja 13-7 on Haven and routing Team Courage 13-4 on Split.

