Left Menu
Development News Edition

Falcons agree to terms with former XFL CB Hawkins

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 03:17 IST
Falcons agree to terms with former XFL CB Hawkins

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with former XFL cornerback Josh Hawkins, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not announced for the 27-year-old Hawkins, who recorded two interceptions in five games for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL this year.

Prior to playing in the XFL, Hawkins collected 43 tackles and a forced fumble during 32 career games (three starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016-17), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018). The Falcons are aiming to provide depth at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant last month. Trufant quickly signed with the Detroit Lions.

The addition of Hawkins marks the third XFL player acquired by the Falcons. They previously added linebacker Edmond Robinson and tight end Khari Lee. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Americans face 'new normal' of life with face masks

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States surged past 30,000 on Wednesday as governors began cautiously preparing Americans for a post-virus life that would likely include public face coverings as the new normal.The ...

Russia carried out anti-satellite missile test -U.S. military

Russia carried out a test of an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, calling it an example of the threats the United States faced in space.The move comes as officials have said that space will increasingly become an ...

Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his n...

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the House and Senate to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in CongressI will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020