Falcons agree to terms with former XFL CB Hawkins

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with former XFL cornerback Josh Hawkins, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not announced for the 27-year-old Hawkins, who recorded two interceptions in five games for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL this year.

Prior to playing in the XFL, Hawkins collected 43 tackles and a forced fumble during 32 career games (three starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016-17), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018). The Falcons are aiming to provide depth at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant last month. Trufant quickly signed with the Detroit Lions.

The addition of Hawkins marks the third XFL player acquired by the Falcons. They previously added linebacker Edmond Robinson and tight end Khari Lee. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.