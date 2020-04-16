Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:29 IST
NBA star Towns' mother dies of Covid-19

Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves all-star Karl-Anthony Towns, died of COVID-19 after a weeks-long battle with the disease which has led to a worldwide pandemic. The Towns' family made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement: "The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19.

"(She) had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed to it." The National Basketball Players Association expressed its sorrow for the family. "Words cannot express the extreme sadness each of us feels at the news of the passing of Karl Anthony-Towns' loving Mother, Jacqueline Towns.

"Our hearts break for Karl and his family and we send them our love and support at this very difficult time." Jackie Towns was placed in a medically induced coma on March 25, sparking her 24-year-old son to make a public plea, asking people to take the coronavirus and social distancing seriously. The NBA shutdown on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus which has so far infected over 600,000 Americans, killing 28,000 of them.

