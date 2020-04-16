IWF president Tamas Ajan steps down amid corruption probe

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Tamas Ajan resigned on Wednesday in the wake of allegations of corruption and doping violations. During an online meeting on April 15, the IWF Executive Board approved the retirement of Tamas Ajan, accepting his resignation as IWF President after 43 years of service to weightlifting.

"The IWF thanks Tamas Ajan for more than four decades of service to weightlifting, and most notably for his work in recent years to ensure an anti-doping programme which meets the standards of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) is in place. We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport," said IWF acting president Ursula Papandrea. The IWF Executive Board notes that an independent investigation by Professor Richard McLaren is currently ongoing, examining allegations made by ARD (German broadcaster) and related issues.

"I offered the best of my life to our beloved sport. When health circumstances related to the pandemic allow, holding elections would enable a new generation to start work as soon as possible on ensuring a bright future for the sport we love," said Ajan. The IWF Executive Board meeting will continue as it considers both the Olympic Qualifying System and IWF governance matters.

"In these difficult and uncertain times, the IWF is determined to provide clarity over qualifying for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics to weightlifters everywhere," Papandrea said."Our athletes are our first priority and they are currently facing significant challenges and disruption. We therefore want to ease the burden on them and ensure that we are providing them with further details about how we will deliver a safe and fair qualification process," she added. (ANI)

