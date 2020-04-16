Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020 suspended until further notice amid coronavirus crisis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till further notice due to 'evolving global health concerns'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:11 IST
IPL 2020 suspended until further notice amid coronavirus crisis
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till further notice due to 'evolving global health concerns'. The IPL Governing Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision that the 2020 edition will only take place when 'it is safe and appropriate to do so'.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown till May 3. "Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," BCCI said in a statement.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remain our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement added. Initially, the league was scheduled to begin on March 29.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," the statement further read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Sex toy sales take off amid Colombias coronavirus quarantineGerson Monje holds up his cellphone to proudly show off his online sex shop. A red banner reading sold out is plastered across hal...

Rope in health workers to fight COVID-19: Digvijaya to MP govt

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to take the help of 15,000 trained health workers in the fight against COVID-19 to ease the pressure on doctors and para-medical staff. Singh has written a lette...

England's hospital Covid-19 death toll rises 740 to 12,396

The death toll from COVID-19 in English hospitals rose by 740 to 12,396, the national health service said.40 of the 740 patients aged between 45 and 93 years old had no known underlying health condition, the health service said. The previou...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 16

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020