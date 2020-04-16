Tennis-USTA to oversee $50 million commitment to tennis amid COVD-19

Tennis-USTA to oversee $50 million commitment to tennis amid COVD-19Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:46 IST
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday it will oversee a commitment of more than $50 million in spending to help the sport weather what it described as the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the plan, the governing body for tennis in the United States said it will identify more than $20 million in savings by reducing salaries of its management and eliminating programmes in player development and operations.
The USTA, along with its partners, will offer economic assistance packages, increased support to navigate government assistance for facilities and coaches, as well as webinars and phone support to help individuals impacted from COVID-19. "We recognised helping tennis facilities, community tennis programs, and teaching professionals navigate the multitude of government grants and loans was of immediate importance," USTA Chief Executive Mike Dowse said in a statement.
"The foundation of our sport begins with these stakeholders and we need to ensure they can weather the storm and remain viable as the storm recedes. This is all about 'relief, recovery and rebuild' for our industry." The USTA, which runs the U.S. Open, says the extent of its future support will be determined by the financial performance of the Grand Slam, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in New York.
The USTA also said it still plans to stage the U.S. Open, which is the main source of revenue for the organisation, and that all decisions regarding the tournament will be guided by federal and local governmental agencies. Both the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, have suspended all tournaments until June 7 after countries started locking down borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ATP Tour
- United States
- COVID
- WTA
- Grand Slam
ALSO READ
What about us? Russia's coronavirus supplies to United States spark criticism at home
United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears
Vietnam to ship 450,000 protective suits to United States
China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO
China urges United States to fulfil its WHO obligation