Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans' O'Brien asks fans to withhold judgment on Hopkins deal

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 01:12 IST
Texans' O'Brien asks fans to withhold judgment on Hopkins deal

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was roundly roasted for trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for oft-injured running back David Johnson. Not only did the Texans not receive a first-round pick in return -- the 40th pick came back to Houston in that deal -- but Houston took on a massive contract for Johnson, who turns 29 in December and has been unable to reproduce his 2016 All-Pro production.

"We feel very, very good about being able to get the 40th pick, being able to get David Johnson," O'Brien said. "We feel really good about when we looked at the analytics of it, based on the production that was leaving our team and the production that we were bringing in, and then what we were able to do. Again, it's very incomplete, and we have several roster moves left to go, including a draft and all the other things that I mentioned earlier. So we feel very good about the value that we got from the trade. "I think the best thing I can tell the fans is to please -- because I know the media's job is to evaluate right away, I get that, I have a lot of respect for the media, I've always said that -- but I think we have to let it all play out. Let it play out. Let the whole thing play out, whether it's that trade or anything else that we've done. I'd say let's review it a year from now, two years from now, three years from now. Let's let it all play out."

Hopkins turns 28 in June. He has missed two games in his career and tallied 219 total receptions the past two seasons. Johnson was a third-round pick in 2015, but under a mounting number of injuries, he was supplanted as the starting running back in Arizona by Kenyan Drake in 2019. Johnson is owed $10.2 million in base salary in 2020 with a cap hit of nearly $11.2 million. The Texans are taking on the full salary, along with wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks, who has an $8 million base salary in 2020, was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, which cost Houston the No. 57 pick in the draft. Cooks has five documented concussions in six NFL seasons and had career lows of 42 catches and two touchdowns in 2019. O'Brien said "all of that was taken into account" when discussing the deals on Thursday, in a Zoom call ahead of the NFL draft next Thursday. Houston doesn't have a first-round pick, which was traded to acquire left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins last summer.

"David Johnson passed his physical with flying colors," O'Brien said. "I've known Steve Keim for a number of years. He was very emphatic that he passed his exit physical, and we had a doctor close to Dr. Lowe examine David." Keim said Wednesday the Hopkins deal was a no-brainer for Arizona because of his ability to take the Cardinals "to the next level."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dolphins GM to fans: 'Trust us to get it right'

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has three first-round picks and a lot of eyeballs on him as the 2020 NFL Draft approaches on April 23. We have an idea who we like, Grier said in a video conference call with media on Thursday.The ...

COVID impasse: Bolivian and Peruvian migrants trapped at Chilean border

More than a thousand mainly Bolivian migrants are stranded near Chiles northern border after informal labor sources in their host country dried up but they were unable to return home because of shutdowns to contain the spread of the new cor...

U.S. coronavirus relief bill to add $1.8 trillion to deficit

The coronavirus response bill passed by the U.S. Congress last month will increase the federal budget deficit by about 1.8 trillion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office CBO estimated Thursday.Although the coronavirus relief...

Protests erupt after deaths at U.S. factories in Mexican border town

Protests have erupted outside factories in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez in recent days after the deaths of several workers, including some employed by U.S. companies, from what the protesters said was the coronavirus.So far, 82 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020