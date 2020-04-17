Left Menu
Browns' DePodesta: Beckham trade rumors 'completely false'

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:15 IST
Cleveland Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta told reporters on a conference call Thursday that rumors of a possible trade sending wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Minnesota Vikings were "completely false." "In short, I will just say it was completely false," DePodesta said. "It is frustrating a little bit, obviously. I think it is pretty clear what we are trying to do to build at this point. ... The idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just does not make a whole lot of sense and is really not something we are exploring at all. It is completely false."

A report from WFAN 660 in New York on Thursday said the Browns and Vikings were discussing a deal in which Minnesota would send second- and fifth-round picks in exchange for Beckham. Cleveland.com quoted a Vikings source on Wednesday saying the WFAN 660 report was false.

DePodesta said Thursday that he believes Beckham is happy in Cleveland, contrary to speculation otherwise. "I have no reason to believe he doesn't want to be here,'' DePodesta said. "Odell's been very good this offseason, been engaged with (new head coach) Kevin (Stefanski). ... (He's) excited what this offensive system can bring him. We're excited to have him.''

The Browns acquired Beckham, 27, from the New York Giants for a first-round pick, third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers last March. He played in all 16 games in 2019, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. On a per-game basis, he posted career-lows in all three categories.

In five years with the Giants, Beckham caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

