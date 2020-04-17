Left Menu
Development News Edition

CA praises Simon Fry, John Ward as duo retire from elite umpiring

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday praised Simon Fry and John Ward, who announced their retirement from elite umpiring.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:53 IST
CA praises Simon Fry, John Ward as duo retire from elite umpiring
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday praised Simon Fry and John Ward, who announced their retirement from elite umpiring. Fry and Ward have enjoyed distinguished careers at international and domestic level over the past two decades. The pair stood in their final match together, in Tasmania's Marsh Sheffield Shield victory over New South Wales at Blundstone Arena in March.

"We extend our congratulations and thanks to both Simon and John on their outstanding contributions to umpiring in Australia," Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations said in an official statement. "Throughout their careers, Simon and John have demonstrated outstanding skill and leadership. Both depart the umpiring ranks at the top of their craft and we wish them well in their retirement," he added.

South Australian Fry bids goodbye to elite umpiring after 20 seasons. His international career, highlighted by seven Test matches on-field, also included 76 white-ball internationals across women's and men's cricket. In total, Fry stood in 100 first-class, 130 List-A matches and 93 Twenty20 men's matches and won the CA Umpire Award four times.

"Never would I have thought that a chance meeting with a former teammate would lead to a twenty-year career in the game that I love. I believe the time is right to step aside and for someone else to experience the same opportunities, challenges and sense of satisfaction that I have enjoyed," Fry said. "I feel fortunate to have made many wonderful friendships which I will treasure forever. I wish to thank the SACA, CA and the ICC for their support throughout my career. Most importantly, I thank my wife Rachel, our children and our families for their encouragement and support over the years," he added.

Victorian umpire Ward announced his retirement after 19 seasons in the elite ranks. He stood in 32 white ball internationals, 87 first-class matches, 84 List-A and 117 T20 matches.

"I feel very fortunate to have umpired cricket at this level for so long. It has been a privilege. The relationships I've developed with on-field colleagues, match referees, CA staff and players have been the highlight for me," Ward said. "My retirement creates an opportunity for someone else to experience this high-performance environment and I hope they enjoy it as much as I did," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reed Morano in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez in 'The Godmother'

Emmy-winner Reed Morano is in negotiations to direct Jennifer Lopez-starrer drug lord movie The Godmother. In the STX project, Lopez plays real-life notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco aka The Godmother, who rose from an impoveri...

FIR against BJP MP for 'spreading rumour' over deaths

An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Subhash Sarkar on charges of spreading a rumour through a social media post over the cremation of two bodies. Sources in the police said the FIR was registered against the Bankura lawmaker on Thurs...

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president

Myanmar will release almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the presidents office said on Friday.President Win Myint said 24,896 people jailed across the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed unco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020