Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simon Katich bats for pushing T20 World Cup to next year

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has suggested pushing the upcoming T20 World Cup to next year due to coronavirus epidemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:54 IST
Simon Katich bats for pushing T20 World Cup to next year
Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has suggested pushing the upcoming T20 World Cup to next year due to coronavirus epidemic. Katich, who is the head coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that the men's tournament can be played just like Women's T20 World Cup in February next year.

"Potentially there's a chance to host it later in the summer, like the recent Women's T20 World Cup, and whether that's an opportunity to re-jig things... it'll be interesting to hear those discussions which are probably taking place at the moment and whether that's logistically possible with the FTP the way it is," ESPNCricinfo quoted Katich as saying to the SEN Radio. "But I'm sure that a T20 World Cup is a priority for all the organisers at the moment, to try and make sure that goes ahead at some point in the Australian summer given that we're hosting it," he added.

Earlier, an ICC source had confirmed to ANI that as of now no board member has asked for a change in the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup. "Nothing has changed since the board meeting release and no member is asking for a date change as of now," the source told ANI.

The ICC Board had met on March 27 through ateleconference to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the sport globally. The COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of several competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, the ICC on March 17 had said that the T20 World Cup 2020 will "go ahead as scheduled" despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

"In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so," ICC had said in a statement. "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October - 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reed Morano in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez in 'The Godmother'

Emmy-winner Reed Morano is in negotiations to direct Jennifer Lopez-starrer drug lord movie The Godmother. In the STX project, Lopez plays real-life notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco aka The Godmother, who rose from an impoveri...

FIR against BJP MP for 'spreading rumour' over deaths

An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Subhash Sarkar on charges of spreading a rumour through a social media post over the cremation of two bodies. Sources in the police said the FIR was registered against the Bankura lawmaker on Thurs...

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president

Myanmar will release almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the presidents office said on Friday.President Win Myint said 24,896 people jailed across the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed unco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020