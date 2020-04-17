Sports-On this day... April 18

ON THIS DAY -- APRIL 18 April 18, 1995

SOCCER - Parma's Gianfranco Zola celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Cup semi-final second leg in Parma. Faustino Asprilla scored twice and Zola added a third to help complete a 5-1 aggregate victory and take Parma to their third successive European final, where they defeated Juventus.

Zola, who scored 63 goals for Parma, joined Chelsea in 1996 and won six trophies in seven seasons. April 18, 1997

BASEBALL - Chicago White Sox second baseman Ray Durham reaches to tag New York Yankees' Tim Raines after pulling down a high throw from Tony Pena during the second inning of their game at Comiskey Park, Chicago. The Yankees outscored the White Sox 5-0 in the first inning and held on for a comfortable 10-4 victory.

Raines, a four-times stolen base leader in the National League between 1981-1984, had a 23-year career and won the World Series twice with the Yankees. April 18, 2002

MARATHON - Former Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lloyd Scott looks through his diving helmet as he rests during his historic run in the London Marathon. Scott, wearing a 120 pound (54 kg) diving suit, took five days, eight hours and 30 minutes to cross the finish line.

Scott, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1999, raised more than 100,000 pounds ($124,870) for the Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood (CLIC) charity with his efforts. April 18, 2003

FORMULA ONE - Giancarlo Fisichella receives his Brazilian Grand Prix trophy from Kimi Raikkonen before a practice session at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. The Brazilian Grand Prix held two weeks earlier was called off following Fernando Alonso's crash on Lap 54 and Raikkonen was given the race win after a timekeeping error but the decision was overturned by the FIA a few days later.

Fisichella was awarded the victory -- his first Grand Prix win -- and the Brazilian collected his trophy from Raikkonen in an unofficial ceremony held before the San Marino Grand Prix weekend. April 18, 2007

SOCCER - Red Star Belgrade fans light torches during their side's 1-0 victory in their 'Eternal derby' clash against Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Cup semi-finals. Eternal derbies are generally keenly contested affairs and that was the case once again as Red Star ran out narrow 1-0 winners to qualify for the final, where they defeated Vojvodina 2–0.

Red Star also won the league later that month to complete a domestic double. April 18, 2010

WRESTLING - Turkey's Riza Kayaalp celebrates after winning the gold medal against Serbia's Radomir Petkovic during the Greco Roman 120 kg final at the senior European wrestling championships in Baku. Kayaalp won one of Turkey's two gold medals in the championships, with Nazmi Avluca winning the other in the 84 kg event.

Kayaalp went on to win seven more European Championship gold medals over the course of his career, as well as four golds at the World Championships, a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics and a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics. April 18, 2014

AMERICAN FOOTBALL - U.S. President Barack Obama stands with a United States Naval Academy football jersey after presenting the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the team in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The trophy is presented annually to the winner of the games played between the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force service academies.

"It's about learning to be a good football player, but more importantly, it's about learning how to be a good leader and to be a good man," Obama said after presenting the team with its ninth trophy in 11 years. April 18, 2015

CYCLING - Participants in the seventh Tweed Run ride their bicycles over Westminster Bridge in central London. The Tweed Run, an annual event in which participants wear vintage clothing and ride bicycles through city centres, was first held in 2009.

The 2015 edition featured 500 participants and it had tea and picnic stops along its 12-mile scenic route. April 18, 2019

SOCCER - Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastian Rode celebrates scoring his side's second goal in a 2-0 win against Benfica in their Europa League quarter-final second leg match at the Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt. The German side lost the first leg 4-2 in Portugal but got off to a bright start in the return leg, with Filip Kostic netting the opener.

Rode then scored from the edge of the box to seal a 2-0 win and Frankfurt progressed on away goals, only to be defeated by Chelsea in the semi-finals. April 18, 2019

TENNIS - Three-times defending champion Rafa Nadal in action during his 6-4 6-1 victory against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters. With the win, Nadal improved to 12-1 against the Bulgarian (5-0 on clay) but went on to lose to Fabio Fognini in straight sets in the semi-finals.

However the Spaniard won a historic 12th title at Roland Garros later that year before reclaiming the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic in November. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

