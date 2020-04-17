Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Tour cancels French Open, BMW International Open

PTI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:28 IST
European Tour cancels French Open, BMW International Open

The European Tour on Friday announced the cancellations of both the French Open and the BMW International Open in Munich due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Scottish Open postponed. The British Open, golf's only major tournament played outside the United States, had already been scrapped, with top tours having been shut down since March 13.

The last completed event on the European Tour was the Qatar Masters, which ended on March 8. The French Open, continental Europe's oldest Open competition, was due to be held from July 2-5, but was cancelled after the French government extended the ban on all mass gatherings until mid-July.

The BMW event in Munich was scheduled for June 25-28. "Both Germany and France have been significantly impacted by coronavirus, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected in both countries, as well as elsewhere around the world," said European Tour chief Keith Pelley.

The Scottish Open, usually a key warm-up for the now-cancelled British Open, was due to take place in mid-July. "Discussions about the possibility of rescheduling this event will continue as we look at a variety of different scenarios for our schedule for when it is safe and permitted to resume playing," added Pelley.

"We will only announce details of these plans when we have clarity on the global situation." The golfing calendar has been thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the Masters, originally scheduled for April, to be played in November, while the PGA Championship has been moved from May until August, and the US Open from June to September..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian fishermen, caught out by virus lockdown, dock after weeks at sea

Hundreds of exhausted Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the new coronavirus, docked in the western state of Maharashtra on Friday after about a month at sea.The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Singer R. Kellys New York sexual abuse trial postponed to SeptemberSinger R. Kellys sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that ...

World News Roundup: Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff: sources; UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Spains death rate rises, government seeking to harmonise dataSpains overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 on Friday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peak...

There is more choice available for female actors on web, says Ashvini Bhave

Ashvini Bhave, who is making a comeback to acting with Voot Select original The Raikar Case, says unlike films, there is much more character development in web series, especially for female artistes. Bhave, who made a name for herself in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020