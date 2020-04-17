Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Wales rugby internationals contracted virus: Pivac

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:13 IST
Three Wales rugby internationals contracted virus: Pivac

Three Wales rugby internationals have contracted the coronavirus, coach Wayne Pivac has said. Pivac did not identify the players in an interview with New Zealand's 1 NEWS, with the website reporting that all three players had now recovered.

"It's ripping through the communities here (in Wales)," Pivac said. "At the moment we've had two or three cases that I'm aware of within our squad." The spread of COVID-19 has seen rugby union, in common with many major sports, brought to a standstill worldwide. Now there are concerns about the financial impact on a game whose finances are largely underpinned by international matches.

Wales are meant to play Japan on June 27 before flying to New Zealand for two Tests against the All Blacks. There have been suggestions those matches could be rearranged for October if public health concerns mean they cannot take place as scheduled.

"I don't think anyone wants these tours to be cancelled. We need them to be played," said Pivac. "We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We're all in the same boat there," added the New Zealander, who succeeded compatriot Warren Gatland as Wales coach following last year's World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby, the sport's global governing body, announced a $100 million relief package on Thursday. As things stand, Wales still have to play their delayed Six Nations finale against Scotland in Cardiff, with October touted as a possibility for that match too.

Wales are also scheduled to play four November internationals at home against Fiji, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Lancashire mutually terminates contracts of Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner

Lancashire Cricket on Friday mutually terminated the contracts of BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner as this seasons County Championship has been postponed till May 28 due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand wi...

Britain's coronavirus death toll reaches 14,500

The UK has recorded another 847 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, raising the overall total to 14,576. The increase is slightly down on the 861 released on Thursday. Last week, a daily high reached 980 deaths.The figure, which is released da...

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches

Labour unions said Friday they had lodged a complaint against French call centre firm Teleperformance for allegedly exposing staff in several countries to dangerous working conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, workers ha...

NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings to benefit hunger

Face coverings bearing NBA and WNBA team themes are being sold to benefit organizations focused on hunger relief. Fanatics plans to sell the face coverings, which have been recommended by the CDC during the coronavirus pandemic, featuring t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020