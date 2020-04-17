Belgian league could restart with masked players: virologist

Belgian football could return with the players wearing face masks, according to a top consultant virologist helping the country's government fight the coronavirus pandemic. "One of the ideas we have is handing out face masks in order to play football," Marc Van Ranst told Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

"Online you can find anti-pollution masks that can be used by American football players and cyclists. Those are more comfortable (than surgical masks)." Belgian football has been suspended as the government grapples with the COVID-19 disease. Belgium's professional clubs are expected to formalise the end of the current season next week, while Tuesday's banning of mass public events in the country until August 31 means next season will likely begin behind closed doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.