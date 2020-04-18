Hill to stay with Saints after restricted free agent deadline passes

Hill to stay with Saints after restricted free agent deadline passesReuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 05:22 IST
Versatile quarterback Taysom Hill remained with the New Orleans Saints after the deadline to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets passed on Friday. The Saints placed a first-round tender on Hill last month, meaning that another team interested in signing him would need to give New Orleans a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Hill is expected to play on the one-year tender worth a fully guaranteed salary of $4,641,000. He previously made base salaries totaling $1,665,000 over his first three seasons, per Spotrac. The 29-year-old is expected to contribute in a variety of roles while also serving as a backup to Drew Brees, who is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Saints coach Sean Payton said last month that he envisions Hill retaining his role as a special teams player, receiver and ball-carrier, with occasional cameo appearances at quarterback thrown in. The main difference will be that Hill will now be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Brees. In 2019, Teddy Bridgewater was Brees' top backup, and he led the team to a 5-0 record while filling in as the starter when Brees was out due to a thumb injury. Bridgewater left the Saints as a free agent, landing a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Last season, Hill completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards, and he added a 50-yard completion against the Vikings in the playoffs. He also caught a 20-yard TD pass in the overtime loss to Minnesota. Hill carried the ball 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown in 2019, and he caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six scores. He also appeared on 62 percent of the Saints' special teams plays.
