Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australia's opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals.

In a video posted on the official handle of SunRisers Hyderabad, Warner revealed his favourite IPL memory. "My favourite IPL memory is when we won the IPL in 2016, we had a very good tournament, the best thing was we won a lot of close games, it helped in developing a sense of belief within the side. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and mentors at that time," Warner said in the video.

"We came up against RCB in Bangalore in the finals, we knew how well Virat went in that edition, he scored 900 odd runs in the finals, it was about backing ourselves, we won the toss and elected to bat first, I felt like a team our best attribute was defending the totals," he added. In the 2016 finals, SRH decided to bat first and the side ended up posting a total of 208/7. Warner played a knock of 69 runs and in the end, Australian all-rounder played a quickfire cameo of 39 runs off just 15 balls to take the total past the 200-run mark.

Defending the score, SRH managed to just hang on and as a result, they won the finals by eight runs. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli played knocks of 76 and 54 respectively for RCB, but as soon as they were dismissed, the side lost the momentum and ended up missing on the title.

"We managed to do that, Ben Cutting I think scored 28 runs off the final over, my heart was in my mouth when Virat and Gayle were going all guns blazing. But we got quick wickets and we went on to win the final, it is one thing I will cherish for the rest of my life," Warner said. Before the start of IPL 2020, SRH had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year.

The latest edition of the tournament was slated to start from March 29 this year, but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

