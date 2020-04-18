Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australia's opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) memory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:07 IST
Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner
SRH celebrating after winning IPL in 2016 (Photo/ David Warner Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals.

In a video posted on the official handle of SunRisers Hyderabad, Warner revealed his favourite IPL memory. "My favourite IPL memory is when we won the IPL in 2016, we had a very good tournament, the best thing was we won a lot of close games, it helped in developing a sense of belief within the side. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and mentors at that time," Warner said in the video.

"We came up against RCB in Bangalore in the finals, we knew how well Virat went in that edition, he scored 900 odd runs in the finals, it was about backing ourselves, we won the toss and elected to bat first, I felt like a team our best attribute was defending the totals," he added. In the 2016 finals, SRH decided to bat first and the side ended up posting a total of 208/7. Warner played a knock of 69 runs and in the end, Australian all-rounder played a quickfire cameo of 39 runs off just 15 balls to take the total past the 200-run mark.

Defending the score, SRH managed to just hang on and as a result, they won the finals by eight runs. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli played knocks of 76 and 54 respectively for RCB, but as soon as they were dismissed, the side lost the momentum and ended up missing on the title.

"We managed to do that, Ben Cutting I think scored 28 runs off the final over, my heart was in my mouth when Virat and Gayle were going all guns blazing. But we got quick wickets and we went on to win the final, it is one thing I will cherish for the rest of my life," Warner said. Before the start of IPL 2020, SRH had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year.

The latest edition of the tournament was slated to start from March 29 this year, but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases cross 600 mark in AP, 31 more confirmed

Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said. The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in...

Maha: Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Aurangabad

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtras Aurangabad city in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. This is the third coronavirus-related death in Aurangabad district, he said...

Suspected coronavirus death reported from Shahjahanpur

A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital here has died, an official said on Saturday. Government Medical College PRO Puja Tripathi Pandey said the man was initially admitt...

Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020