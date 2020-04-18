Corona pandemic: Pak cricketers donate Rs 10 mn to their PM relief fund

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday deposited PKR 10,536,500 (approximately one crore and five lakh Pakistani rupees) in Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund as part of its contribution in the fight against the disease. The PCB had announced on March 25 that the centrally contracted players will make a collective contribution in the emergency relief fund, while the PCB will separately match the contribution of its staff.

"I want to thank all the centrally contracted players and the PCB staff for their generous contributions in the Prime Minister's Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. Cricket has once again demonstrated that it values, respects and cares for its fans, followers and supporters, and will continue to do so," said Ehsan Mani, the PCB Chairman. "In these difficult times, we pray for the health and safety of our paramedics and other frontline fighters, and hope the government will succeed in its endeavours in overcoming this pandemic," he added.

While Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, said: "The PCB has been one of the leading organisations, which has helped and supported the government by spreading public service messages to create awareness about this pandemic." PCB had earlier ruled out any 'unusual cuts' for players or staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Cricketers are the biggest stakeholders in Pakistan cricket, both domestic and international. I want to assure everyone, that their interests will be safeguarded in the best possible way. There would not be any unusual cuts," Mani had said. Mani also stated that all retired cricketer will continue to get their pensions and PCB's main priority is safeguarding players and staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.