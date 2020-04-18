Sports-On this day... April 19

ON THIS DAY – APRIL 19 April 19, 1995

BOXING - IBF heavyweight champion George Foreman and German heavyweight champion Axel Schulz pose at the Hollywood Theatre in Las Vegas, where 46-year-old Foreman won on a controversial split decision. Foreman refused to defend the title for a second time against the German before relinquishing the belt. South African Francois Botha then faced and beat Schulz for the vacant title in Stuttgart later in the year.

However, Botha tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid, prompting the IBF to strip him of the title. In his third consecutive title clash, Schulz lost to former champion Michael Moorer by a split decision. April 19, 1996

SOCCER - Robbie Fowler films his England and Liverpool team mate Stan Collymore during a training session with the national squad at Bisham Abbey. The pair's camaraderie off the pitch mirrored that on it as Fowler enjoyed his best season at Liverpool with 36 goals while fellow forward Collymore was the next best scorer with 19 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Anfield.

Liverpool were third in the league in the 1995-96 campaign and lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup final. April 19, 1999

MARATHON - Kenya's Joseph Chebet and Ethiopia's Fatuma Roba pose for photographs after they won the men's and women's events in the 103rd Boston Marathon. The 28-year-old Chebet, who was overtaken at the finish the previous year by compatriot Moses Tanui, claimed his first win in Boston and the ninth in a row for a Kenyan.

Roba, 27, became only the second woman to win the event in three consecutive years following German Uta Pippig's triple starting in 1994. April 19, 2000

ATHLETICS - American sprinter Marion Jones stretches before a morning workout next to her husband C.J. Hunter. Jones won three gold and two bronze medals for the U.S at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, but was forced to return them after admitting she lied about using performance-enhancing drugs.

Hunter, the 1999 world shot put champion, also tested positive for steroids in 2000. April 19, 2008

SOCCER - Bayern Munich striker Luca Toni and his team mates celebrate after beating Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal final in Berlin. Bayern won the match 2-1 after extra time and Toni scored twice. The Italian finished the season as the club's top scorer in all competitions that season with 39 goals.

They also secured a 21st German league title to complete a domestic double for the third time in four seasons. April 19, 2009

SOCCER - Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand walks back to his team mates after missing a penalty in a shootout against Everton during their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium. Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard saved the first two penalties against his former club to inspire them to a 4-2 shootout victory which sent them into the FA Cup final for the first time since 1995.

However, the Merseyside club were beaten 2-1 in the final by Chelsea, who sealed a fifth title in the competition and gave departing coach Guus Hiddink the perfect farewell gift. April 19, 2012

SOCCER - The coffin of Livorno midfielder Piermario Morosini is seen during his funeral in Bergamo, Italy. The 25-year-old Morosini fell to the ground with no one near him in the 31st minute of a second division contest at Pescara five days earlier. He then got up looking confused and collapsed again as medics and then an ambulance rushed on to the field.

Doctors attempted to revive the former Italy under-21 international but he was dead on arrival at a hospital. April 19, 2013

TENNIS - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after defeating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters. Wawrinka, who had knocked out second seed Andy Murray, saved four match points in the penultimate game before Tsonga wrapped up the match.

However, Tsonga would lose in straight sets to holder Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals before the Spaniard's 46-match winning streak at the tournament was ended by Novak Djokovic in the title clash. April 19, 2014

SOCCER - Paris St Germain's players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in the French League Cup final at the Stade de France. PSG went on to claim a second consecutive Ligue 1 title that season -- the fourth in the club's history -- having also won the Trophee des Champions crown earlier in the campaign.

April 19, 2015 FIGURE SKATING - Jason Brown of the United States performs during the exhibition programme at the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating in Tokyo.

The U.S. contingent finished top of the team standings with 110 points, one more than Russia, to clinch the gold medal. The 20-year-old Brown was placed second overall in the men's standings with 263.17 points following his short programme and free skate routines, behind Japan's Olympic gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

