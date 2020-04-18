Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:22 IST
Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock
Javagal Srinath (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Javagal Srinath spearheaded India's pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236 and 315 wickets respectively. "I thought India's Javagal Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved," Pollock said during a Sky Sports podcast discussion with former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding and England's Stuart Broad. "In my era, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies. Australia had Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee. You now have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era." Pollock, who snapped over 400 Test wickets and amassed more than 3,700 Test runs in 108 Tests, said one bowler who left an indelible mark on him early in his career was West Indian pace great Malcom Marshall.

"(Malcom) Marshall was next level and I was lucky enough to meet him early in my career as it made me think about fast bowling in a completely different way," he said. However, since his retirement in 2008, Pollock has been most impressed by his fellow countryman Dale Steyn, who had overtaken him as South Africa's leading wicket-taker in Tests in December 2018.

"But since I've stopped playing, l cannot have enough respect for (Dale) Steyn. His ability to shape the ball upfront at high speed and then come back later and reverse it," he said. "He cranked it up on flat wickets and had such a good actor and variations. He is something special and his stats back it up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown hits school girls’ access to sanitary pads: Officials

The aim to ensure menstrual hygiene, especially among school girls in remote areas of Rajasthan, has hit a roadblock due to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials on SaturdayThe Rajasthan State Child Rights Commission has i...

Queen cancels birthday gun salute in Covid-19 lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled all traditional celebratory plans for her 94th birthday on April 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the 93-year-old monarch...

Foreign nationals booked for spitting,sneezing inside lift

Two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine at an apartment in the city, have been booked for sneezing and spitting inside the lift, police said on Saturday. Five citizens of Vietnam, including two women, who arrived here in March...

Yediyurappa defends Gowda family conducting marriage

Bengaluru, Apr 18 PTI Virtually defending the Gowda family for conducting a marriage reportedly defying lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020