Moeen Ali will make a comeback to Test cricket, says Adil Rashid

England's spinner Adil Rashid has backed team-mate, Moeen Ali, to make a successful comeback into Test cricket once the situation regarding coronavirus improves.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 08:58 IST
England's spinner Adil Rashid . Image Credit: ANI

England's spinner Adil Rashid has backed team-mate, Moeen Ali, to make a successful comeback into Test cricket once the situation regarding coronavirus improves. It has been nine months that Ali has not featured in England's Test lineup. England was last slated to play against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in England's squad, neither Ali or Rashid were named. "He's (Moeen Ali) a world-class player, he's proven that over the past four-five years, being a match-winner for England. This is a decision that he wanted to make, that he thought was best for himself, to relax and have some time off and that's something that we have to respect," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

"But if there was going to be any cricket played this summer, I'm sure that he would have been a name mentioned as a candidate. That's something that he'll come back into, Test cricket," he added. On the other hand, Rashid has signed only a white-ball contract with his county Yorkshire and this means that he cannot be considered for England's Test squad.

"If my mind is set on doing something I will be 100 per cent focused on that. I made the decision of playing white-ball cricket for the past year or so and this decision will stand until September. From there I'll reassess. These situations we can't control," Rashid said. "Once September comes, if I have the motivation, my shoulder is 100 per cent and I feel I can get back into red-ball, that is something I would consider. At this moment, it's about playing whatever comes around, playing white-ball cricket and looking to perform," he added.

Rashid last played a Test match for England in the series against West Indies. He has said that whether he makes a comeback into the Test line-up will be dependent on his talks with skipper Joe Root. He was last seen in action during England's three-match T20I series against South Africa. (ANI)

