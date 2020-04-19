Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Silva reveals post-retirement plans

Former Spanish footballer David Silva, who has entered the final few months of his contract with Manchester City, revealed his post-retirement plans.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:27 IST
David Silva reveals post-retirement plans
Manchester City midfielder David Silva. Image Credit: ANI

Former Spanish footballer David Silva, who has entered the final few months of his contract with Manchester City, revealed his post-retirement plans. The World Cup-winning player is planning to bid farewell to the defending Premier League champions. The 34-year-old has showcased his desire to become a manager after his stint as a player.

"Not at the beginning, but as time goes by, I'm having more interest. Maybe when I retire from football, I feel that I would like to become a manager," he told CityTV. There are no plans to slip into retirement just yet, but the creative midfielder is aware that the end of a distinguished playing career is approaching.

Silva has vast experience that can be passed on to the next generation and a move into coaching does appeal to him. "Now, I don't know - I still want to play for a few more years," the midfielder said.

Silva played a total of 125 games for his national side, scored 35 goals making him the fourth-highest goalscorer of Spain. He was part of the Spanish squad which won the FIFA World Cup in 2010. He also helped the country to clinch two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tanishq brings Akshaya Tritiya online this year

Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the house of Tata, on Sunday announced its plans of taking Akshaya Tritiya sales online this year with jewelleries shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The offer is on from April 18 to April 27 on its e- comm...

Coronavirus: McDonald's suspends operations in Singapore after seven employees test positive

Fast food giant McDonalds on Sunday suspended operations in Singapore till May 4 after seven of its employees were detected with coronavirus last week. The suspension decision will include drive-through and delivery services. The American f...

Wuhan virology lab chief denies COVID-19 originated from institute, says virus 'cannot be man made'

A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm for allegedly being the source of the novel coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge, including those of US President Donald Trump, that the dead...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britains government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020