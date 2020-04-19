Left Menu
Development News Edition

Every captain has a favourite and Raina had Dhoni's backing, says Yuvraj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:53 IST
Every captain has a favourite and Raina had Dhoni's backing, says Yuvraj

It is common for any captain to have a favourite player and when it came to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it was Suresh Raina, who enjoyed unstinted backing from the former India captain, feels Yuvraj Singh. One of India's greatest limited-overs cricketers, Yuvraj remembered how Dhoni faced selection dilemma when he had to choose two out of him, Yusuf Pathan and Raina in the playing XI during the 2011 World Cup.

"Suresh Raina had a lot of support then, because MS used to back him. Every captain has a favourite player and I think Mahi really backed Raina at that time," Yuvraj said told 'Sports Tak'. Ultimately all three players made the playing XI (although Yusuf was dropped from playing XI mid-tournament) with Yuvraj playing a pivitol role in winning the title.

"Yusuf Pathan was also performing well at that time and even I was doing well and was also picking wickets. And Raina was not in a good touch then," he said. "They did not have a left-arm spinner at that time and I was picking wickets so they did not have any choice," he added.

The swashbuckling batsmen also revealed questions were raised over the bat he used to famously hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, leading the match referee to check the willow. "The Australian coach at that time came to me and had asked if there was a fibre behind in my bat and asked if it was legal. Has the match referee checked it? So I told him to get it checked." "Even (Adam) Gilchrist asked me who made our bats. So match referee had also checked my bat. But honestly, that bat was very special for me. I have never played with a bat like that. That one and the 2011 World Cup bat, there were special." Yuvraj was lavish in his praise for Sourav Ganguly for nurturing young talent and picked the BCCI President as his favourite skipper.

"Dada would be my favourite captain. He supported me a lot, the most. We were young also so he nurtured the talent," Yuvraj said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tanishq brings Akshaya Tritiya online this year

Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the house of Tata, on Sunday announced its plans of taking Akshaya Tritiya sales online this year with jewelleries shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The offer is on from April 18 to April 27 on its e- comm...

Coronavirus: McDonald's suspends operations in Singapore after seven employees test positive

Fast food giant McDonalds on Sunday suspended operations in Singapore till May 4 after seven of its employees were detected with coronavirus last week. The suspension decision will include drive-through and delivery services. The American f...

Wuhan virology lab chief denies COVID-19 originated from institute, says virus 'cannot be man made'

A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm for allegedly being the source of the novel coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge, including those of US President Donald Trump, that the dead...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britains government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020