Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepak Hooda had started cricket as wicketkeeper-batsman

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Deepak Hooda revealed that during his early cricketing days he started as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:06 IST
Deepak Hooda had started cricket as wicketkeeper-batsman
Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Deepak Hooda (Photo/Deepak Hooda Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Deepak Hooda revealed that during his early cricketing days he started as a wicketkeeper-batsman. "I enjoyed bowling even in my early cricketing days, but when I started playing club cricket my coach made me a wicketkeeper-batsman. The first two years of my cricket career I played as a 'keeper-batsman," Kings' official website quoted Hooda as saying.

The 25-year-old has played 61 IPL matches and scored 524 runs and scalped seven wickets. Hooda explained how he was picked in the playing eleven to perform duties behind the stumps. "I got to be in the playing eleven back then just because I agreed to become a wicketkeeper because the senior team did not have anyone for that position. But keeping in the nets all day was difficult for me as a youngster because my knees used to pain a lot," he added.

Former SunRisers Hyderabad player understood that wicketkeeping is not his cup of tea and started working on improving his batting skills. "I began working on my batting because I didn't want to play as a keeper anymore. Back then, my brother and I used to play together and we used to bowl to each other and help improve the other. I liked to be active on the cricket field, be it bowling, batting or fielding," Hooda said.

"Friday, Saturday and Sundays I used to practice in Delhi and the other days whenever I wanted to practice extra I used to go to an academy in Gurgaon. Over there I began playing as an off-spinner and batsman, and got selected to play at the district level," he added. He has 68 List A games with an impressive batting average of 38.84 and also has 34 wickets to his name.

"During one of those district-level games, my coach from Delhi saw me and recognised my potential as an all-rounder. Following that, I was able to forgo keeping and focus on my all-round skills," Hooda concluded. The 2020 edition of the IPL has been postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson begins taking charge after Covid-19 hospitalisation: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun taking charge of the government even as he convalesces at Chequers in south-east England, following his hospitalisation after testing positive for coronavirus. The Sunday Telegraph reports that...

COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

The Delhi Police came to the rescue of three Manipuri students staying in the national capital by providing them free ration after they ran out of food and money amid the ongoing lockdown, a senior police officer said. The male students are...

I-T return forms being revised to allow assessees to avail benefit of timeline extensions: CBDT

The income tax department on Sunday said it is revising the I-T return forms for the financial year 2019-20 to allow assessees to avail benefits of various timeline extension granted by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak. The ne...

New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers: Amazon India.

New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers Amazon India....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020