Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:11 IST
Neuer 'irritated' as Bayern contract talks stall

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told German media Sunday he has become "irritated" with negotiations to extend his contract, which have reportedly stalled in recent weeks. "All talks I have had since I have been here have been confidential... nothing has ever leaked," the 34-year-old told Germany's most popular daily Bild.

"But now, details about the current talks are constantly appearing in the media, and are often untrue. That irritates me. It's not something I am used to at Bayern." The veteran goalkeeper's unusually candid comments come amid widespread reports that his current contract negotiations have hit the rocks. If the talks fail, club captain Neuer could be free to leave Bayern in June and attract the interest of the Premier League clubs.

According to Bild, Neuer and his agent Thomas Kroth are demanding a five-year deal, with a salary of 20 million euros ($22 million) per season. In Sunday's interview, Kroth denied such details and said he was not "confronting the club with demands which will hit it hard in the coronavirus crisis".

With Bundesliga matches currently suspended due to the coronavirus, Bayern have recently extended the contracts of forward Thomas Mueller and head coach Hansi Flick, both until 2023. Neuer hailed Flick as a "super coach" and said that the 55-year-old's extension had convinced him too to stay on at Bayern.

"I want to have a contract which is a win-win situation for me and Bayern. I want to perform, be there for the team... and give 100 percent," he said. "The conditions have to be right (for that)," he added.

Neuer, who helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup title, has been named world goalkeeper of the year four times. He has kept 191 clean sheets in 373 appearances for Bayern since joining from Schalke in 2011 and made 92 appearances for Germany.

Undisputed number one for nearly a decade, Neuer's future at Bayern has been thrown into doubt by the impending arrival of young Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel. Nuebel, 23, will join Bayern at the end of the current campaign, and has reportedly been promised at least 10 appearances per season.

Yet Neuer dismissed the idea that his number one jersey was under threat. "As long as I am performing, I will play. That is my assumption," he told Bild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

Possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. In...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Popstar Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At a Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of color from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-s...

Rs 36,659 cr transferred to bank accounts of 16.01 cr beneficiaries: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance on Sunday said that more than Rs 36,659 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 16.01 crore beneficiaries between March 17 and April 17 of the lockdown period. More than Rs 36,659 crore has been transferred by ...

G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on coronavirus -Saudi TV

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported. Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020