BFI conducts session with mental health experts to keep boxers motivated during lockdown

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday conducted a session on Mental Fitness and Emotional Well-Being for the boxers and coaches from across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:20 IST
BFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Divya Jain, Sports Psychologist, Head of Psychological Services, Fortis Healthcare, discussed in this interactive session pressing issues like match day anxiety, training in absence of coach and most importantly how to maintain well-being during such uncertain times. Parikh hailed the initiative taken by BFI saying that it needs to happen at all levels.

"It is so important that the BFI is giving emphasis to mental conditioning and wellness in these times. It's a very good initiative that needs to happen at all levels as a continuous effort," Parikh said in a statement. On the other hand, Jain said: "Success in sport and other fields is not just about your technical skill base but also mental conditioning and as a player, you need to stay focused, confident and positive. Also, just like you devote time for physical training it is equally important that we devote time for mental conditioning as well."

The session was targeted to engage with the boxers and coaches to make it a more interactive session, addressing various questions and issues that boxers or coaches face while training. As there are no tournaments or camps taking place, BFI started the E-Pathshala for its boxers across all age categories including the Olympic-bound players. Following the coaches' instructions on BFI's E-Pathshala is essential to keep oneself fit and healthy and to keep up the positive spirit. (ANI)

