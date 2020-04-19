Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scottish leagues look at reconstruction with games up to six months away

PTI | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:48 IST
Scottish leagues look at reconstruction with games up to six months away

Hamilton chairman Les Gray believes football might not return before October as he defended the decision to end the season in the Scottish lower leagues this week. Gray will co-chair a taskforce that will aim to reconstruct the leagues to ensure no side suffers relegation due to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership season has not yet been declared over, but the controversial resolution passed by the 42-member clubs of the leagues this week means the top-flight could follow suit with positions awarded on a points-per-game basis. That would see Celtic declared champions, while as it stands Hearts would be relegated to the Championship and Partick Thistle down to League One.

"The reality is I don't think we will be playing football again before September, October," Gray told the BBC. "We need to get to the next stage and try to deliver a situation where the clubs that were disaffected are remedied. That will include Hearts and Partick Thistle.

"The terms of reference will be simply to create league reconstruction through an expanded Premiership which will then obviously have (an) impact on Championship, League One, League Two and potentially the pyramid." Gray was part of the Scottish Professional Football Leagues (SPFL) board that put forward the resolution to end the season in the lower leagues to free up much-needed funds from prize money. Rangers have led calls for an independent investigation into the voting process by demanding SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie be suspended amid claims of bullying and coercion.

Aberdeen and Hearts have added their voices to support an independent review. Gray admitted the process had been "shambolic" with the deciding yes vote cast by Dundee.

The Championship side initially intended to vote no to the resolution when clubs were asked to cast their ballot on April 10, but their vote was not received by the SPFL. Dundee then performed a U-turn and voted the plan through five days later.

"We have what's been called a shambolic voting mess and it's hard to disagree with that because of what happened in the end," said Gray. However, Gray dismissed Rangers' claims and believes the clubs negatively affected by ending the season are in the minority.

"The accusations of bullying are complete nonsense. There's loads of negotiation goes on between clubs, there's loads of chats, but the board is there purely to enact the will of the clubs and 81 percent of clubs voted in favour of this resolution. "The silent majority have carried the day and other people are noisier and it's the clubs that voted no that are the noisiest. And I'm looking at what their motives might be." AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

A doctor dies of COVID-19 in Chennai at a private hospital: Hospital sources.

A doctor dies of COVID-19 in Chennai at a private hospital Hospital sources....

COVID-19: Shed politics, let's help together: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said it was unfortunate that politics was being played in Amethi over coronavirus and everyone should help people together while shedding politics. Chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala alleged that author...

Spain coronavirus deaths climb by lowest daily amount in a month

Spains death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday, the lowest daily increase in about a month in one of the worlds hardest hit countries, prompting cautious optimism from the government that the figures are on a down...

BJP govt in UP completely failed in tacking COVID-19 crisis: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday the BJP government has completely failed in tackling the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also alleged the government was trying to divert peoples attention by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020