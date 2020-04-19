Left Menu
Soccer-Hazard has recovered well from surgery, says Belgium coach

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:34 IST
Eden Hazard has recovered well from ankle surgery, Belgium’s coach Robert Martinez said on Sunday but without offering a time frame for a return to action for the Real Madrid forward. Hazard had the operation in Dallas last month after fracturing his ankle.

The 29-year-old had looked set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines because of the injury but the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic means that he could still feature this season depending on when action in La Liga resumes. Hazard was hurt in late February in Real Madrid’s loss to Levante, having only just returned weeks earlier after a three-month layoff.

“I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications,” Martinez said in an interview with several Belgian media outlets. “Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none,” Martinez said.

“We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak. “Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon,” he added.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea at the start of the season but scored just once in 15 outings for the Spanish giants. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

