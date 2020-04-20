Left Menu
Development News Edition

You've to believe you can fight it: cancer survivor Arun Lal on COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:41 IST
You've to believe you can fight it: cancer survivor Arun Lal on COVID-19

Having fought cancer four years ago, former India batsman and Bengal coach Arun Lal knows a thing or two about conquering a dreadful disease and as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels both immunity and optimism need to be kept high. The former player was detected with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary glands cancer, but he overcame the disease and gained abundant hope in the process.

"It's a disease after all. You have to believe that you can fight it. You have no other choice. You have to be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best," Lal, under whom Bengal made their first Ranji final after 13 years this season, told PTI in an interaction. "You have to keep your immunity level high. You have to fight it. You have to stay positive, and believe in yourself. Eat well, sleep well, keep your immunity level high." Lal was slated for a fortnight's holiday in Europe from April 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to all his plans and he's now confined at home, like everyone else.

"You have to prevent it not only for yourself but for everybody else around you. That's what I'm doing, I'm staying isolated. Looking after the elderly in the house," he said. "Nobody knows very much about it yet. You have to be very very clear that you have to stay isolated. You have to wash your hands, wear a mask. You've to be careful." With the world under lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus, Lal is doing his bit, looking after his ailing mother and wife, doing household chores that include cooking and cleaning.

"Gardening, cooking, cleaning. Then I've to look after my mother and wife, both are sort of semi bed-ridden. No help is also coming. Only one person I have," he said. "I sometime make the sweet dishes, or may be the odd gobhi-aloo, bhindi or karela. I also love to cook meat. I make lovely meat. 24 hours is less for me. We are managing somehow." A hard taskmaster, Lal is also making sure that his wards are engaged in training.

"Now everybody is training on their own. We have laid out plans for the fast bowling unit. They are given whole plan on what to do everyday and what training, and how to do. We want to be fitter than last year." "They don't have grounds so they can only train on the roofs of their buildings, inside home, or in the drive-in and things like that. We hope to get together from July 1. But you never know. Future is very uncertain," he said. "So far we are only working with the bowling unit. Not the batsmen yet. It's been our major deficiency area. We will work very hard on them from next week," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jail

Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday. They were admitted in MY Hospital on...

(OFFICIAL)-Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020