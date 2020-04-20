New England's new unis: Color Rush theme

The New England Patriots are rolling out a new look and new uniforms, too. New England's offseason began with quarterback Tom Brady departing in free agency in March. The Patriots unveiled another change on Monday: a slightly modified variation of their alternate Color Rush uniforms becomes the primary uniform in New England.

The jersey includes triple stripes on the shoulders and will come in two colors -- blue and white. The Patriots plan to go monochromatic all-blue (pants and jersey) at home, the team said Monday.

There is no silver in the color scheme, which is among the biggest changes. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.