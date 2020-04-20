Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't see cricket being played for at least one year, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday said that he does not see cricket being played anywhere in the world for at least one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:14 IST
Don't see cricket being played for at least one year, says Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday said that he does not see cricket being played anywhere in the world for at least one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akhtar, popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, said that unless and until it is known as to how many people are infected with the virus, no kind of sport can be played.

"If you ask me honestly, I do not know for how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, until and unless it is not known that how many people are infected, one cannot go ahead with any kind of cricket anywhere," Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. "I do not see cricket being played for at least a year due to the coronavirus. I see the virus troubling us for one year, these are troublesome times, I just hope we come out of this stronger," he added.

The 44-year-old also said that he does not think that bowlers will now be able to apply saliva on the cricket ball to make it shinier during cricket matches. "I do not think that one can apply saliva on the ball now, we as bowlers apply saliva on the ball to make the ball shinier, the ball goes in the hands of everyone on the park, I saw a report of the ICC which said bowlers would not be able to apply saliva on the ball, Akhtar said.

"Cricket is a game which requires contact, if ICC is thinking about passing the law related to applying saliva on the ball, then I welcome the decision keeping coronavirus in mind," he added. Shining the ball is a major thing for bowlers in trying to extract some swing from the match. As the game starts swaying in favour of batsmen by each passing day, bowlers have to try everything they can in trying to trouble the batsmen.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume. Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II and Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for the first time.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus spread triggers World Bank pandemic bond payout

A controversial World Bank bond designed to deliver funding to help the worlds poorest countries to tackle fast-spreading diseases is set to pay out, the lender said, though it is unclear when funds will reach the countries in need.The inst...

2 BMC employees test positive for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Monday said that two of its employees posted in its Disaster Management Department have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, BMC said that both were asymptomatic. They have been kept at...

Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from Thursday -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Turkey imposed lockdowns in 31 cities over the past two weekends. ...

Sports News Roundup: Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant; Hamilton says Mercedes in his dream team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant authoritiesPlayers are free to participate in exhibition events while the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020