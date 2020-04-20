Left Menu
NBA-Sweet Dream, Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey sells for $216,000

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:05 IST
Michael Jordan's U.S. Basketball "Dream Team" jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $216,000, Robert Edwards Auctions said on Monday. The winning bid was the second-highest ever for a Jordan jersey, after the $274,000 paid for his 1984 Olympic singlet.

Jordan inscribed the white mesh jersey on the right breast with "Best Wishes/Michael Jordan." The jersey was first purchased for $17,500 in September 1992 at a gala charity auction.

The gold medal winning 1992 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team," included, along with Jordan, Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, John Stockton, David Robinson and Chris Mullin. "Michael Jordan is arguably the most iconic athlete of all-time, winning six NBA titles and two Olympic Gold medals," Robert Edward Auctions President Brian Dwyer said in a statement. "Collectors relished a rare opportunity to own Jordan's jersey from the 1992 Dream Team - the greatest basketball team ever assembled."

