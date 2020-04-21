Left Menu
Ngakoue lashes out at Jags ownership

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 01:49 IST
Disgruntled Yannick Ngakoue took to social media on Monday to lash out at the Jacksonville Jaguars, sparring with the owner's son over the team's failure to trade him. Ngakoue posted "#FREEYANN" on Twitter, then followed up by asking Tony Khan, a team vice president, where he'd been hiding.

Khan, whose father Shad Khan owns the team, responded, beginning a tense exchange between the two. "I'm not in hiding sir, I'm in isolation getting ready for the draft," the younger Khan wrote. "I've been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn't know that since you unfollowed me (again)."

The 25-year-old defensive end, drafted by the team in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, answered back that he had been told by the team that the Week 14 game last season against the Los Angeles Chargers would be his last, adding the Khans hadn't returned calls from his representatives. He ended the tweet with a clown emoji. Ngakoue held out from training camp last summer when Tom Coughlin, then the executive vice president of football operations, ended talks for a contract extension. The team slapped him with the non-exclusive franchise tag in March, which would pay him almost $18 million this season, but he hasn't signed and is pushing for a trade.

Tony Khan now is the team's senior vice president of football administration and technology, and it's clear his relationship with Ngakoue isn't any better than Coughlin's was. "It's a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won't get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet," he replied to the player's tweet.

"Just trade me. I don't need the speech," Ngakoue answered back, ending the exchange with an admonishment to the Jaguars to get "this s--- done." Ngakoue notched eight sacks in 15 games last season and has 37.5 in 63 career games with the Jaguars.

