Rugby-Kean steps down from World Rugby Council amid discrimination allegations

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:28 IST
Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Francis Kean has stepped down from the World Rugby Council and withdrawn his nomination for the body's Executive Committee after allegations of discrimination were published by The Sunday Times https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bill-beaumont-under-pressure-over-backing-from-convicted-killer-hnrv8cc0f, World Rugby said on Tuesday. "World Rugby notes the Fiji Rugby Union's decision to stand down Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean from the World Rugby Council," the global body said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/568656.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport's strong and inclusive values and bye-laws extremely seriously." Fiji's union said it was in the "best interests of the sport" that Kean stepped down until the allegations were validated and confirmed its CEO John O'Connor would take his place on the Council.

The number of nominations for the Executive Committee have now come down to seven candidates for seven seats and they will be confirmed at the annual meeting on May 12.

