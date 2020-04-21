Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis has made us more compassionate: Kohli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:40 IST
COVID-19 crisis has made us more compassionate: Kohli
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said people seem to have become more compassionate while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers like doctors and police personnel remains even after the crisis is over. Speaking in an online class organized by "Unacademy", Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma spoke at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success.

"The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses. "I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis," said Kohli with Sharma seated next to her.

Kohli said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson. "Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this," said the skipper.

For Sharma, the pandemic has forced people to care about the basics of life. "There is a learning in all of this. Nothing happens without a reason. If the frontline workers were not there, we would not have access to basics," she said.

"This has taught us that no one is special than the other. Health is everything. We are more connected as a society now," she added. During the session, Kohli was asked about the moment when he felt most helpless. "I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach 'why did I not get selected'?" he responded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank tells G20: Pandemic threatens food security of poor, stop hoarding food

The poorest countries in the world face food insecurity and malnutrition due to the pandemic, a drop in foreign exchange earnings, export restrictions on food and the breakdown of supply chains, a senior World Bank official said on Tuesday....

U.S. could see biggest ever Q2 GDP decline -White House adviser Hassett

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip of negative oil prices is due to a very short-run thing - the coronavirus pandemic - and that a decline in second-quarter gross domestic could be the biggest ever po...

Five accused of Moradabad stone-pelting incident test positive for coronavirus

Five of the 17 people arrested for attacking a medical team in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad last week have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. Apart from them, 10 more people were found infected with the virus in the d...

Nestle's all plants operational but production scaled down

FMCG major Nestle India on Tuesday said all of its manufacturing plants have become operational but at a scaled down level due to restrictions imposed by local authorities and state governments. The company said it has received permission t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020