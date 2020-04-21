Left Menu
Fans get chance to showcase skills at Wembley

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:33 IST
Football fans have the chance to showcase their skills at Wembley Stadium during the coronavirus lockdown... as part of the English FA's "Footballs Staying Home" campaign. With sport on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, the FA is giving advice on making the most of time "off the pitch", including tips on saying safe and healthy and football activities.

The FA now wants fans to share videos of themselves and family members honing their skills from home via social media by including the hashtag #FootballsStayingHome. They will have the chance to see their skills shown on giant screens at the home of English football, which will be streamed to millions of people worldwide via social media channels. AFP PDS PDS

