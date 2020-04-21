Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs stars Aurier, Sissoko flout social distancing advice

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:35 IST
Spurs stars Aurier, Sissoko flout social distancing advice

Tottenham will speak to Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko after the Premier League stars flouted government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus. Ivory Coast defender Aurier posted a video of himself training with Tottenham team-mate Sissoko on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who was wearing a mask, has since deleted the videos, which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to France midfielder Sissoko, disregarding the current social distancing advice. Aurier and Sissoko are the latest high-profile figures at Tottenham to ignore the guidelines while Britain is on lockdown due to the pandemic.

Just two weeks ago, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".

On the same day, Tottenham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a separate video of him running with a friend. Government guidelines say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

"We shall be speaking to both players involved," a Tottenham spokesman said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways SAA business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.In a vi...

COVID-19: DMK demands power bill waiver, free food at Amma Canteens

The DMK on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government waive electricity bill for rice category ration card holders in view of the loss of income during the lockdown and asserted that such a move alone would lend a helping hand to them....

UK injects funds into coronavirus vaccine projects to accelerate human trials

The UK government on Tuesday announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which is now ready for acceleration as it begins human trials from Thursday...

Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, district's tally now 102

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102, officials said. One of the new patients is a resident of Sector 8, while the other li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020