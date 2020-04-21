Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Feyenoord coach Advocaat signs one-year contract extension

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:41 IST
Soccer-Feyenoord coach Advocaat signs one-year contract extension

Feyenoord's 72-year-old coach Dick Advocaat has agreed to stay with the team for another season, the club said on Tuesday. Advocaat had been undecided about his future before the suspension of the Dutch top-flight because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has now signed a one-year contract extension.

He took over from Jaap Stam who quit in October following a 4-0 defeat at arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam that left Feyenoord floundering in the bottom half of the table. Advocaat has engineered a turnaround, which has enhanced his reputation for successfully dealing with a crisis, and Feyenoord having lost only once in 21 games since he took over.

"Of course it feels strange in these times, but ultimately it is also good to extend my contract with this beautiful club,” Advocaat said in a club statement. “Certainly in the past crazy weeks I noticed how passionate I am and how much I want to continue as a coach.

“Something really started to develop within the team here at Feyenoord until everything came to a standstill. I want that to carry on and the club wants that too, so that's what we aim for, despite the many uncertainties that exist at the moment." Feyenoord are third in the Eredivisie table with 50 points from 25 games, six behind leaders Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

The club said they were delighted that Advocaat would mark his 40th anniversary as a coach in their service. His coaching career began in the Dutch amateur ranks in 1981 and has included three stints as Netherlands coach plus spells at the likes of Rangers, Sunderland and Zenit St Petersburg. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways SAA business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.In a vi...

COVID-19: DMK demands power bill waiver, free food at Amma Canteens

The DMK on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government waive electricity bill for rice category ration card holders in view of the loss of income during the lockdown and asserted that such a move alone would lend a helping hand to them....

UK injects funds into coronavirus vaccine projects to accelerate human trials

The UK government on Tuesday announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which is now ready for acceleration as it begins human trials from Thursday...

Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, district's tally now 102

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102, officials said. One of the new patients is a resident of Sector 8, while the other li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020