Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truce: League and federation reach peace deal in Spain

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:44 IST
Truce: League and federation reach peace deal in Spain

It took an intervention by the government — and an eight-hour meeting — to bring some peace to the relationship between the Spanish league and the Spanish soccer federation. Apparently concerned with Spain's image ahead of a joint bid with Portugal for the 2030 World Cup, the sports council brought together the league and the federation for a meeting this weekend and said both parties came to terms on several issues, finally leaving behind longstanding differences and agreeing to work together instead of against each other.

Spanish media called it the "Viana Pact," as the deal happened in a government building called Palacio de Viana. The government said there were "constructive talks" in the daylong conversations in the meeting that included sports council president Irene Lozano, league president Javier Tebas and federation president Luis Rubiales.

Tebas and Rubiales, two of the most outspoken figures in Spanish soccer, have been at odds over most issues involving the sport, often trading accusations publicly. The weekend meeting was put together to help decide some of the actions needed to help Spanish soccer during the coronavirus pandemic, including when teams will return to practice and how the league and the federation will help other sports financially. But the conversations also touched on other issues that will affect soccer going forward.

"The council wants to especially thank the league and the federation for their generosity and their will to reach agreements and to keep working together to shape the future of Spanish soccer after the pandemic," the government said. As part of the deal, the Spanish league agreed to increase its contribution to non-professional sports and other federations, adding 50 million euros ($54.3 million) in each of the next four seasons. The money will come mostly from television rights and will be handed to the sports council and the soccer federation. The league said that next year alone it will be contributing more than 113 million euros ($122 million).

"This effort by the clubs and La Liga at a moment of economic uncertainty comes as an answer to the need for consensus and understanding that was required in the soccer sector," the league said in a statement on Tuesday. The league said all institutions have been seeking "the common good" for the sector that is greatly relevant to the country.

The sports council said the "global pact" included the creation of a "code of conduct" for soccer officials that could serve as a reference for other sports. It said the code would help "promote an honest and sincere dialogue, and facilitate a good relationship between the varied soccer institutions" in Spain. The government also said the parties agreed to "work together" to "contribute to Spain's reputation" and to "strengthen (the country's) image" abroad.

"In this context, the Iberian bid for the 2030 World Cup takes on special importance," the government said, adding that an "understanding in soccer" was "essential for our country's chances." Spain's players' association, which recently also has been at odds with the federation and the league, said it welcomed the peace deal. The association said in a statement it was "surprised" for not being called into this weekend's meeting, but it was grateful that the “controversies and sterile fights" between the institutions, "which did nothing to help Spanish soccer" in this difficult moment, finally stopped.

The three soccer entities had been calling for unity but continued with their bickering even after the coronavirus pandemic emerged, accusing each other and arguing over things such as players salaries, how to resume matches and financial support. In an example of their lack of unity, the bodies worked on three separate protocols for how teams have to resume practicing when allowed by health authorities.

The league and the federation previously argued over things such as the rescheduling of a suspended "clásico" match between Real Madrid and Barcelona and the league's attempt to play a regular-season game in the United States. The federation did not comment directly on the peace deal, referring to what was said by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa aiming for new viable airline from SAA business rescue

The South African government will work with trade unions to ensure that a new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from South African Airways SAA business rescue process, the public enterprises ministry said on Tuesday.In a vi...

COVID-19: DMK demands power bill waiver, free food at Amma Canteens

The DMK on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government waive electricity bill for rice category ration card holders in view of the loss of income during the lockdown and asserted that such a move alone would lend a helping hand to them....

UK injects funds into coronavirus vaccine projects to accelerate human trials

The UK government on Tuesday announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which is now ready for acceleration as it begins human trials from Thursday...

Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, district's tally now 102

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Noida on Tuesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 102, officials said. One of the new patients is a resident of Sector 8, while the other li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020