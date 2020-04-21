Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens QB Jackson to be on Madden 21 cover

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:52 IST
Ravens QB Jackson to be on Madden 21 cover

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed Tuesday that he will be on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL 21 video game next year. "It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing Madden," Jackson told reporters on a video conference call. "It's dope. I have every Madden. So for me to be on the front of it, that's a dream come true."

It marks the second straight year in which the reigning league MVP will be featured on the cover. The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes graced the cover of the game's most recent edition, after winning MVP in 2018. He went on to win MVP of Super Bowl LIV this season. Jackson said Mahomes' success is reason enough to dismiss the supposed "Madden curse."

"I'm not worried about the curse. Patrick Mahomes is on the front and he won (Super Bowl) MVP," Jackson said. "I want that curse. I hope that's the curse." Jackson will be the third quarterback on the cover in the last four years, after Tom Brady was featured in Madden NFL 18. Before Brady, the last QB on the cover was Drew Brees on Madden NFL 11.

Jackson, 23, led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and broke the league record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206 yards in 2019. EA Sports has yet to officially announce Jackson as the cover athlete. Last year, the news was announced on April 25.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson, feeling better, agrees with Trump on need to reopen economies -statements

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on the need for a coordinated international response to the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street and the White House said in separate statements on Tuesday.Johnson,...

We can make more ventilators if government ups order, says UK business consortium

A group of firms, including Airbus and Ford, could build more than the current government order of 20,000 ventilators and continue once normal operations begin to resume, the head of the project told Reuters on Tuesday.Several engineering, ...

Central team in Kolkata starts field visits

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team that have been sent to Kolkata to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state, began its field visits on Tuesday evening as it toured various parts of the city and took note of the ground level implementati...

In a first, Missouri sues China over coronavirus economic losses

Missouri on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to sue the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus, saying that Chinas response to the outbreak that originated in Wuhan city led to devastating economic losses in the state.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020