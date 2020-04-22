Jones: Cowboys unlikely to trade top pick for players

If the Cowboys are in the running for disgruntled New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, owner Jerry Jones indicated Dallas would not sacrifice top draft assets to make such a deal. Jones and the Cowboys reportedly considered a first-round pick plus a middle-rounder in a proposal for Adams in October. The Dallas Morning News reported that deal fell apart because the Jets also wanted at least one second-round pick.

Adams is entering the final year -- with a salary of $3.6 million -- of a four-year rookie deal that includes a fifth-year option. Jets general manager Joe Douglas didn't exactly slam the door on trade speculation during his video conference Monday. While he said the franchise wants Adams to be a Jet for life, Douglas also added it's his job to pick up the phone and listen if another team calls with a trade offer.

On Tuesday, Jones mostly doused speculation the Cowboys could trade their first-round pick for Adams. "Probably unlikely to make a draft-pick trade for an established star," Jones said. "Highly unlikely."

The reality of the situation is, the Cowboys cannot improve Adams' bank account much at this juncture. The Cowboys are not in position to make a financial commitment to Adams without securing a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, who was slapped with the franchise tag in March.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys have roughly $10.5 million in salary cap space for 2020 before the draft. The Jets appear to be the best current and long-term option for Adams if the 24-year-old wants to commit to sticking around.

"The plan would be for Jamal to be here long term," Douglas said Monday. "Again, I've also made it known I have to do what's in the best interest of the team. If other teams call to talk about players, I'll listen."

