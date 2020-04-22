Left Menu
Canadiens sign KHL goalie Demchenko

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 08:54 IST
The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a one-year contract with goaltender Vasili Demchenko for next season, the team announced on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Demchenko, who played in the Kontinental Hockey League this season, will make $700,000 if he is in the NHL and $70,000 if sent to a Montreal minor league affiliate. He received a $92,500 signing bonus.

Demchenko was 9-17-3 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage while splitting the KHL season between Chelyabinsk (22 games) and Magnitogorsk (14). Demchenko has an 81-86-25 mark in 212 career KHL appearances since joining the league in the 2013-14 season. He has a 2.37 GAA, a .925 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

Demchenko likely will get the opportunity to compete to be the backup to six-time All-Star Carey Price. --Field Level Media

