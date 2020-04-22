Peru launches fund to support virus-hit football clubs

Left Menu
22-04-2020
Peru's football federation has said it will set up a million-dollar fund to help first and second division clubs counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. "We have received the green light from CONMEBOL to dedicate the funds it allocates as part of its Evolution 2020 program in support of our Liga 1 and Liga 2 clubs," the FPF said in a statement Tuesday.

FPF president Agustin Lozano said that if the sport's regional governing body CONMEBOL and FIFA provided additional funds for Peruvian football, they would be intended for relaunching the first and second division championships. South American football chief Alejandro Dominguez earlier this month asked FIFA for an urgent meeting on setting up a global fund to help federations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Peru's football boss also hopes that competitions can resume in July behind closed doors and intends to require players to take virus tests. "The FPF has acquired molecular tests for the coronavirus for everyone who participates in a football match," he said.

First division club Carlos Mannucci FC said Tuesday it had stopped paying its players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, second division side Deportivo Coopsol dismissed all of its professional staff and technical staff.

Mass gatherings are banned in Peru to stem the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 480 people in the country, but the government has opened the door to a resumption of the first division championship without spectators. The 20-team Peruvian championship was suspended in mid-March. AFP PDS PDS

