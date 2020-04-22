Left Menu
Development News Edition

T20 WC semi-final exit will hurt for a long time, says England's Tammy Beaumont

England's Tammy Beaumont has said that the exit from the T20 World Cup semi-final due to an abandoned game would hurt the side for a long time to come.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:34 IST
T20 WC semi-final exit will hurt for a long time, says England's Tammy Beaumont
England's Tammy Beaumont (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England's Tammy Beaumont has said that the exit from the T20 World Cup semi-final due to an abandoned game would hurt the side for a long time to come. England and India were slated to clash in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but the match had to be abandoned due to rain, and as a result, India progressed to the finals of the tournament.

"Going out on a washout, a rain-affected game, it's still hard to put into words how you feel about it. The raw emotion of when I've played in semi-finals and lost before is more obvious almost. This one's going to burn and be annoying and niggly over a long period of time, almost until we get the chance to play again," ESPNCricinfo quoted Beaumont as saying. "You can argue until the cows come home we should have had a reserve day, but at the same time we also should have beaten South Africa and come top of the group and then we wouldn't have been on the wrong end of it," she added.

England had lost their opening match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. If the Three Lions had beaten South Africa, then the result might have been something else.

England's women team were due to return to full training on April 14, but the current situation regarding COVID-19 has put those plans in disarray. In 67 T20I innings, Beaumont has batted in the top three 43 times, averaging 27.25 in 29 appearances at number two with a strike rate of 112.86.

"I have been quite open in saying that I've always been more comfortable in the top order or opening or batting at No. 3 so I think that was nice to go back to what I know," Beaumont said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany sees future need to learn lessons of corona outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that establishing facts about the outbreak would help to learn lessons for the future.Aus...

Milkha Singh proud of daughter combating COVID-19 as doctor in New York hospital

Former Olympian Milkha Singh on Wednesday said that he is proud of his daughter Mona Milkha Singh who is treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the United States of America. The veteran athlete is concerned about his daughter but maint...

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, but ana...

Britain's Zoom parliament makes an almost glitch-free debut

British lawmakers upended 700 years of history on Wednesday, grilling stand-in leader Dominic Raab by video link in an unprecedented but largely successful hybrid parliament session forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020