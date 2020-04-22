Left Menu
Development News Edition

O'Neill ends Northern Ireland reign as virus ruins playoff plan

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:08 IST
O'Neill ends Northern Ireland reign as virus ruins playoff plan

Michael O'Neill has stepped down as Northern Ireland manager to focus on his role as Stoke boss after the coronavirus ruined his plan to remain in charge for the European Championship playoffs. O'Neill's eight-year reign was ended by mutual agreement with Northern Ireland chiefs following international fixture changes proposed by UEFA.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the Irish FA I feel it is only fair that now is the right time for me to step aside," O'Neill said on Wednesday. O'Neill took charge at Championship club Stoke in November, but the 50-year-old remained in charge of Northern Ireland in order to see out the Euro 2020 qualification process.

Northern Ireland were due to face Bosnia in a playoff in March, but the game was postponed because of the health crisis, while the tournament has now been pushed back to 2021. It seems likely that UEFA will reschedule the playoff matches deciding the last four places at next year's European Championship after the first Nations League matches in September.

"I would have loved the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the UEFA 2020 playoff game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible," O'Neill said. "It was important to leave the association and team in the strongest possible shape in order to not only have the best chance of qualifying for Euro 2021, but allow the new manager time to build upon the success that we have had during my eight-year tenure." O'Neill was appointed Northern Ireland manager in December 2011 and memorably guided his unfancied team to the Euro 2016 finals in France, where they reached the last 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain catches rapper who became Islamic State fighter

Spanish police have captured a former British rapper who was on the run after fighting for the Islamic State IS jihadist movement in Iraq and Syria, officials and media said.Abdel Majed Abdel Bary was caught in the southern town of Almeria,...

Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999

Brent crude oil sank below 16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, before recovering slightly on the prospect of extra pledges to cut output in addition to a pact by major producers to limit supplies.International benchmark Brent...

China dismisses US lawsuit against it on COVID-19 as ‘nothing short of absurdity’

China on Wednesday dismissed as nothing short of absurdity and violation of sovereignty the lawsuit filed by the US state of Missouri which alleges that Beijing suppressed COVID-19 information, arrested whistle-blowers and denied its contag...

10-fold rise in those employed under MGNREGA in 4 days in Rajasthan;Pilot says focus on welfare work

Priority will be given to welfare works under MGNREGA in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said, as the number of workers employed under the scheme increased 10-fold in the state from 62,000 to 6.08 lakhs within fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020