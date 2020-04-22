Left Menu
Development News Edition

French rugby league cancels Top 14 semifinals

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:18 IST
French rugby league cancels Top 14 semifinals

The French rugby league has canceled the semifinals of its Top 14 league because of the coronavirus pandemic. The LNR's executive committee abandoned hosting the semifinals on June 19 and 20 and the final in mid-July in the southern city of Nice but says they could potentially be played before the end of summer if health conditions allow.

The LNR says it is waiting to see what rules the government sets out following the end of lockdown before definitively deciding if a resumption is possible. France is under lockdown until May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain catches rapper who became Islamic State fighter

Spanish police have captured a former British rapper who was on the run after fighting for the Islamic State IS jihadist movement in Iraq and Syria, officials and media said.Abdel Majed Abdel Bary was caught in the southern town of Almeria,...

Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999

Brent crude oil sank below 16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, before recovering slightly on the prospect of extra pledges to cut output in addition to a pact by major producers to limit supplies.International benchmark Brent...

China dismisses US lawsuit against it on COVID-19 as ‘nothing short of absurdity’

China on Wednesday dismissed as nothing short of absurdity and violation of sovereignty the lawsuit filed by the US state of Missouri which alleges that Beijing suppressed COVID-19 information, arrested whistle-blowers and denied its contag...

10-fold rise in those employed under MGNREGA in 4 days in Rajasthan;Pilot says focus on welfare work

Priority will be given to welfare works under MGNREGA in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said, as the number of workers employed under the scheme increased 10-fold in the state from 62,000 to 6.08 lakhs within fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020