French rugby league cancels Top 14 semifinals

The French rugby league has canceled the semifinals of its Top 14 league because of the coronavirus pandemic. The LNR's executive committee abandoned hosting the semifinals on June 19 and 20 and the final in mid-July in the southern city of Nice but says they could potentially be played before the end of summer if health conditions allow.

The LNR says it is waiting to see what rules the government sets out following the end of lockdown before definitively deciding if a resumption is possible. France is under lockdown until May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.