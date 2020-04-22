Left Menu
Development News Edition

T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:01 IST
T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper and IPL franchise coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this year's men's T20 World Cup could be postponed to early next year with a rescheduled cash-rich league taking its slot. As far as 2021 women's ODI world Cup pushed further back.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all global sporting activities, jeopardising the 2020 T20 World Cup, scheduled in Australia from October 18-November 15 and also "indefinitely" suspending the 13th IPL, which was slated to begin in March. Besides, there is also the women's ODI World Cup scheduled in New Zealand in February, 2021.

McCullum said he neither sees the T20 World Cup happening without crowd nor does he believe that teams from 16 nations will be able to travel to Australia in the wake of the travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 2.5 million people globally. "I think the IPL will try and target that October window and the T20 World Cup will get pushed back," McCullum told Sky Cricket Podcast. It must be mentioned that McCullum is the coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. If IPL doesn't happen, none of the players or support staff get paid.

"That may mean the Women's World Cup gets pushed back but hopefully we get to see all three tournaments operate." The ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 and also the contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, over a conference call. "For Australia to move 16 international teams plus all of their support staff and then broadcasters, seems a bridge too far. I can't see them playing the T20 World Cup behind closed doors either," McCullum said.

"There may be a window a bit later in the new year of 2021 which could then open up a window for the IPL (in October and November). You'd have to move some overseas players for the IPL but with the broadcasters based in India, it is a lot easier to pull it all together. "The ICC and world cricket need crowds to operate but India can probably sustain things commercially behind closed doors because they are going to get so many eyeballs." Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull, who joined McCullum and Ian Smith on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, also believes spectators will be important to get the revenues flowing from the T20 World Cup.

"A lot of the ICC's revenue for down the track comes from the World Cups so they want as many people in the stands as possible," he said. "They would hate to see a T20 World Cup under lockdown where no one could go and watch and the atmosphere would probably be a little bit less." Doull also said ICC need to decide how important is the T20 World Cup.

"How important is the T20 World Cup? That the first question from an ICC point of view," he said. "Is it important enough to have private jets out of each county with cricket teams on them, two weeks in quarantine in Australia and then the tournament taking place, whether there are fans in the stands or not? Is it that important?".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's largest religious minority being targeted during COVID-19: CPI(M)

CPIM on Wednesday alleged that Indias largest religious minority is being targeted at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Politburo of the CPIM strongly condemns the communal targeting of Indias largest religious...

Firing in Mahim area

A man opened fire in Mahim incentral Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the police saidNobody was injured in the incident which took placeon Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station, an official saidThe accused allegedly fired one round at a man who ...

Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Albania, which already began this week to loosen some of the tightest coronavirus restrictions in Europe, will let some more shops, courts and taxis resume business beginning next week, provided that they meet hygiene and social distancing ...

IMF sees $50 billion in current demand for new short-term liquidity line

Current demand for the IMFs new short-term liquidity line could reach 50 billion from several countries, IMF officials said on Wednesday, saying the facility could help countries address liquidity needs before they morphed into bigger probl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020