Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Games Birmingham unveils new title, logo after postponement of event

The World Games Birmingham on Wednesday unveiled an updated name and logo after the postponement of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:33 IST
World Games Birmingham unveils new title, logo after postponement of event
World Games 2022 Birmingham logo . Image Credit: ANI

The World Games Birmingham on Wednesday unveiled an updated name and logo after the postponement of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The World Games 2021 Birmingham as been renamed to World Games 2022 Birmingham. The event was initially scheduled for July 2021 but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it ahead.

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will now take place from July 7-17, next year. Commenting on the change, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, Nick Sellers, said they wanted to ensure 'consistency and brand recognition' for the event.

"After careful consideration, we are excited to move forward as The World Games 2022. Ultimately, we wanted to ensure consistency and brand recognition for our event. But more than that, our hope is that The World Games 2022 will stand for something more than a date on the calendar; that it will become a time of reconnection for our community and the world," Sellers said in a statement. The decision to adopt the moniker was made collaboratively between the Birmingham Organizing Committee (BOC) and the International World Games Association (IWGA).

IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow said: "The excellent relationship between the BOC, the City of Birmingham and the IWGA ensured the quick move of the 11th edition of The World Games to 2022. The flexible organisational structure of the event and our teams makes it easier to manage such a challenge in such a short time: we trust each other and know that we can lean on each other." "These are the reasons that we could go back so quickly to our participating federations and partners, confirming for them the new dates for the Games, and also for accommodation, venues and services. We look forward to organising The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA from 7th to 17th July in 2022," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

National Conference leader Yaseen Shah passes away

Senior National Conference leader Yaseen Shah passed away on Thursday morning, informed the party vice-president Omar Abdullah.The JKNC family lost a kind and soft spoken leader today. Yaseen Shah Sahib, Ex MLA Sonwar, passed away this morn...

HBO gives season four order to 'Westworld'

HBO has renewed its popular sci-fi series Westworld for the fourth season. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show is currently in its third season, which started airing on HBO from March 15. It will conclude on May 3.The announcem...

White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country

For weeks, the Trump administration played up the dangers of the coronavirus as it sought to persuade Americans to disrupt their lives and stay home. Now, as President Donald Trump aims for a swift nationwide reopening, he faces a new ch...

Air France-KLM CEO bonus incompatible with state aid -Dutch Finance minister

Air France-KLM must scrap all of Chief Executive Ben Smiths bonus payments for this year if it wants to secure state aid, Dutch Finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday. Bonuses in these times of crisis are unwise and incompatible w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020