COVID-19: Peter Handscomb disappointed over English domestic season's delay

Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb, who plays for Middlesex in English country cricket, expressed disappointment over not being able to play county cricket due to coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Jolimont | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:31 IST
Peter Handscomb. Image Credit: ANI

Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb, who plays for Middlesex in English country cricket, expressed disappointment over not being able to play county cricket due to coronavirus pandemic. "It's a shame to not being able to go over there and play. Australians love going over there, to England, to play county cricket because it's a way of developing our game and making ourselves better and understanding different conditions as well," Handscomb said in Cricket Australia's video release.

Last November, Handscomb had signed a two-year deal with Middlesex Cricket. Handscomb had also accepted the invitation to captain Middlesex in first-class and List-A cricket during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, cricket has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite expressing disappointment over the delay, Handscomb said the health and safety of the world are 'much more important' at the moment. "That's a shame, but there's obviously a bigger picture at play here, the health and safety of the world is much more important. That is something we just wait for and see how it goes," he said. (ANI)

