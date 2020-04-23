Rugby-Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. "I love rugby on every level and I will always love the code and the people I have had the honour of working with since I took this role," Castle said in a statement https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-23/raelene-castle-resigns-as-rugby-australia-chief-executive/12179054 to ABC.

"I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flak and do everything possible to serve everyone's best interests. "In the last couple of hours, it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being the CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need. The game is bigger than any one individual — so this evening I told the chair (Paul McLean) that I would resign from the role."

