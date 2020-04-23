Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't think Dhoni wants to play for India anymore: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that former Men in Blue skipper MS Dhoni does not want to make a comeback in the team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:49 IST
Don't think Dhoni wants to play for India anymore: Harbhajan Singh
Former India skipper MS Dhoni. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that former Men in Blue skipper MS Dhoni does not want to make a comeback in the team. Harbhajan in an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma revealed that the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand was Dhoni's last match and he will not return to the side now.

When an Instagram user asked the duo when will Dhoni return to the field, Rohit replied: "I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him." On the other hand, Harbhajan said: "You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India. I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours."

Harbhajan maintained that Dhoni will continue to play in the IPL but his comeback in the Men in Blue is very difficult. Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.

IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NDDB provides reformulation support to cattle feed plants

Apex dairy body National Dairy Development Board NDDB on Thursday said it has started providing reformulation support to cattle feed plants amid non-availability of key raw materials&#160;for the same in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. Com...

Strictly implementing wearing of masks at public places: Guwahati Police

Guwahati Police on Thursday said that wearing of masks in public places is being implemented strictly in the city, Police Commissioner MP Gupta said. A total of 137 people were arrested on April 22 for not wearing masks in the public places...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to limit water pollution law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to limit the reach of a landmark water pollution law in a Hawaii dispute over wastewater indirectly discharged into the Pacific Ocean - ...

Ferrari performs quick u-turn over F1 budget cap

Ferrari back-tracked on Thursday after team principal Mattia Binotto seemed to warn the team might quit Formula One if a planned spending cap was lowered further because of the coronavirus crisis. Binotto told a British newspaper that if ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020